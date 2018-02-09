Marvel finally expressing African American culture

Marvel is a multi million dollar company that revolves around superheroes known as The Avengers who go around fighting super-villains to save the world.

Throughout the past decade, Marvel has come out with abundance of movies produced and made around white people. Captain America, Iron-Man, Thor, The Hulk, and Black Widow are all played by white actors.

One character in the Marvel comics known as The Black Panther is the first African American superhero who is the king and protector of a village called Wakanda and also it was inspired by the Black Panther movement in 1966.

This month Marvel is coming out with a movie called “Black Panther” and it has been talked about a lot because it is the first African American solo superhero movie made by Marvel. Director Ryan Coogler wanted to incorporate a strong African American lead because it was his opportunity to explore African heritage.

The premiere and the entire cast arrived in royal attire representing the African culture. In today’s time especially, African Americans are looked down upon and it’s great to see how they are positively represented on screen.

Critics have stated that Marvel has gone a long way to represent the African culture by giving us a superhero who we can all relate to. Black Panther shows the strong presence of an African American actor and storyline.

The film opens on Feb. 16.

