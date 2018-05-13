Opinion: No more Toys ‘R’ Us

You’ve been living your whole life with Toys “R” Us right? Well there might be a chance many kids in the United States won’t be able to get the same experience as you did.

Toys R Us has been around for six decades, and now 800 stores in the U.S. are going to close. On Sept. 18, 2017, they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to the five billion dollars long-term debt. Then on March 14, they announced they were going to close or sell all 800 stored in the U.S.

This is a tragedy for many in the employees because if they do decide on closing Toys “R” Us, they are going to be left with no job. Some of these people need to provide for a family.

According to the article Toys ‘R’ Us will close or sell all US stores it said, “Meanwhile, no buyer has come forward to save Toys ‘R’ Us, and the company acknowledged its creditors are getting antsy. Toys ‘R’ Us said it realized its plan to stay in business through the 2018 holiday season wouldn’t work.”



I was a kid once who loved going to Toys “R” Us and complaining to my parents that I wanted a Barbie. It devastates me just knowing that, soon, Toys “R” Us will close and not every kid is going to get that experience of going to Toys “R” Us and wanting everything.