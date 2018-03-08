Opinion: Open your eyes

Over the years, so many horrific situations have occurred globally that has taken and put many innocent lives in danger. Our society has turned into a place where people don’t feel safe outside their home. In the last six years, there have been at least 239 school shootings nationwide since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Gun violence has increased over the years and no change has been made. Innocent lives are taken away from families everyday because of guns and even that can’t open up the eyes of the government to have a more restricted, reinforced gun control law. There have been many school threats, mass shootings and deaths by guns in the past year, month, weeks and day for example the horrible event that occured on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On this day, a mass shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Seventeen people were killed and 14 more were taken to hospitals, making it one of the world’s deadliest school massacres. Authorities said 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 rifle, which was registered under his name. He was charged with 17 murder counts. It was the nation’s deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn.

On Valentine’s Day, the day that is supposed to be spent with your loved one, dedicated to the celebration of love and affection, ended up being the most horrific day for the students, staff, parents and especially the beautiful souls that were lost during the shooting. No parent should ever have to experience the feeling that they might not see their kid or that yesterday might have been the last day you see your kid. As well as the heroic teachers who risked and lost their life for their students.

This is one of the reasons why we need a more restricted gun control law so teachers don’t have to risk their life and students wouldn’t have to feel like today might be their last day and parents don’t have to feel like yesterday was their last day with their loved ones. With restricted gun control there would be less school threats, school shootings, mass shootings, school lockdowns and much more.