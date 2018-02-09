Opinion: SOTU—Trumps Bashes Immigrants Again

United States Capitol—On Jan. 30, the State Of The Union address was made by our President Donald Trump in a joint session of Congress. As usual, he talked about undocumented citizens being criminals and just coming to the United States to cause harm.

Trump also talked about several issues like all the natural disasters that have occurred, how much things have changed since he became President, terrorists, and most importantly immigrants. I’ve noticed how when he discusses immigrants, he usually talks bad about them and never talks about the good.

He acknowledged the deaths of two teens who were murdered by the criminal gang MS-13, but not once mentioned the good immigrants have done for our economy.

“For decades, open borders have allowed drugs and gangs to pour into our most vulnerable communities,” he said.

What he did not say is that there are millions of immigrants who come to the U.S. to make a living, not trouble.

I am offended because the mistakes of some don’t define everyone. I am a daughter of immigrants from Mexico and I have seen how hard, and honestly, my parents work.

As Americans, we should feel proud of our President, not feel ashamed that he uses stereotypes and lies to divide the country.