Students take action by marching

Many think students are too caught up with their phones and that they don’t focus on the important events happening around them. That’s not true though. After the shooting in Parkland, Fla. students nationwide took action into their own hands; starting with the National School Walkout on March 14, and March 24, 2018.

One month after the tragedy that happened at Douglas High School, students organized a national school walkout that lasted 17 minutes to represent the 17 kids who lost their lives on Feb. 14, 2018. Many schools nationwide participated in this walkout to show the families of those 17 kids that we are with them. In my opinion this was a spectacular thing and it really showed how students are aware of what is happening, not just posting silly videos.

Students do have a voice and we can be heard. That’s why I think these recent marches and other actions are great because these students are not staying silent. Donald Trump isn’t making a change on all the gun violence that is in our schools and communities and that has happened so it will be up to students to put an end to gun violence.