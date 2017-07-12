The LA84 Foundation: Developing youth through sport

The LA84 Foundation is the legacy of the 1984 Olympic games. Initially endowed with $93 million from the surplus of the 1984 Olympics, the foundation has since invested about $230 million back into the community through coaches programs and other good works.

Since 1984, the LA84 Foundation has grown their endowment to $160 Million.

Forty percent of the 1984 Olympic surplus went to youth sports in Southern California. For the past 30 years, the foundation has supported youth sports programs, reaching 30,000 kids annually and working with over 2,200 non-profit partners.

President and CEO of the LA84 Foundation, Renata Simril, spoke about several concepts held within the foundation.

“We are the legacy of civic-minded leaders who put forth the games and ultimately won and managed the games,” Simril said.

When asked about the role Los Angeles plays in the legacy of the Olympics, she added, “This is the city the Olympics built. The Olympics are in our DNA.”

“What we want to do is to just continue our legacy through partners we work with,” said Anne-Marie Jones, Vice President of Grants and Programs. “In the 30-odd years we’ve been in existence, we’ve funded programs that have impacted 3 million kids.”

The LA84 Foundation has funded over 50 youth sports, continuing their work in the community through partnerships with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Nike, and the Los Angeles 2024 Olympic Games Bid Committee, among others.