Who runs the world? Girls

Community members of all shapes, sizes and shades gathered together in Downtown Los Angeles on January 21, to promote reproductive rights, immigration reform, healthcare rights, as well as gender and racial equality.

This community gathering is called the Women’s March and was on the one-year anniversary of the inauguration of Donald Trump. This march inspired 500,000 people from all around the world to gather and promote a better life, as well as a better future.

During the march, I had the pleasure of interviewing, 21-year-old Juana Rincon, from Bakersfield, California.

“The Women’s March symbolizes a unity of people. We represent the voices of those who cannot vote. That being said the voices of women are louder much than they have ever been, and the young girls of today can turn those chants into actions,” said Rincon.

As a very impressionable young woman, I have to admit coming to this march has allowed me to open my eyes and see things that I have ever saw before. Being united with thousands of people made me feel heard, it made me feel like I can make a difference, that I can change the world one step at a time.

In my seventeen years of being alive, I have never felt more inspired than I do now. I can move mountains, I can change the world in a blink of an eye.