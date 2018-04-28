Meet the Woman Behind Wonder Woman — Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot arrives on set ready to work. In the disorienting haze of sticky summer heat, the cast and crew of Wonder Woman alone seem impervious to the sleep-inducing drowsiness that is the season. The air is excited with fissions of electricity — the room thrills as Gadot transforms herself into heroine Diana Prince, sparking to life as she delivers a rousing performance. She’s flying high after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, swiftly on the rise after a breakout role in Fast & Furious.

The actress and former Miss Israel is stunning in all non-physical ways, her striking looks being a given, as she is proving her versatility and proving to Hollywood the success of and market for women-led blockbusters, her role as the titular character in a film directed by Patty Jenkins, whom Gadot lauded as a “collaborator, friend, and sister in film.”

Now one of the most sought-after stars, she reflects on the role that changed the course of her career, catapulting her to international superstardom and acclaim, and using her immense platform to champion representation in cinema and pave the way for further victories.

Gadot takes my hands in hers, beaming, after I share my experience as a teen journalist, covering meaningful stories and spotlighting women and change-makers, and tells me that we’re “all united in change right now and you should be proud to help lead it with your inspiring and wonderful cause,” echoing a recent statement on her social media taking a stance against bullying and sexual harassment.

But hearing it in person is so much more than my eyes roving over my screen, my hands curved so that my fingers skim across my keyboard. Her warmth is as palpable as Diana’s, color and heat suffusing my face in embarrassed pride at the praise.

What follows below is an edited and condensed version of my one-on-one, exclusive interview with Gal Gadot.

Q: Because Diana Prince is not only a great example for women empowerment, but she also has an incredible level of compassion and humanity, you had to channel these elements to help you embrace the character and represent her.



I admire how she’s so strong and an archetypal heroine in a way, yet also human and beautifully flawed.



A: I’m so happy it read that way. It was very important for us to show that Wonder Woman is not only super strong and she can fight really hard, but she also has so many qualities that we can all relate to.



She’s full of love and compassion and warmth and truth. She’s all about justice and peace. You know, we showed her vulnerability and her confusion.



And then, to have people relate to her and show that she’s not perfect.



Q: Exactly, it’s human. In the last few years, you have accomplished so much in Hollywood and also beyond.



How would you define your last 10 years as an actress? Because you were a few years in and then it all started.



A: That’s all my career. In my case, my career had been going for, I believe, nine years. It’s been amazing. It’s been very interesting. I never thought I would ever be an actress, so it’s not something I planned.



I was, like, imagining how it’s going to be, but it kind of happened to me.



One thing led to another and and the other led to another. And I’m super grateful that at the end of the day, I guess, I get the opportunity to be the one to portray such an iconic character like Wonder Woman. I think it’s great.



Q: Why do you think characters in film based on comics are so popular in our culture and all over the world?



We do need heroes even in the real world, too, to give us courage in our everyday lives and inspire us to think of the possibilities of what we can achieve.



A: That’s exactly my answer. I think that we would all want from time to time to have this superhero come and save the day.



And there is something very inspiring about these characters – that they’re almighty and they’re bigger than life. You know, that’s why.



Q: At what level do you identify with Wonder Woman? There are many parallels between you as both strong people and leaders. What level did you identify with her?



A: Oh, I am Wonder Woman. Ah, no, but I think that I brought, you know, not that I brought, but I think that I am very warm. I’m a very warm person. I love people just like Wonder Woman does and I’m very inclusive.



I don’t lie, I like to have people feel included and I like to have people feel comfortable around me, and I think that Wonder Woman is the same in that case.



Well, we share some qualities.



Q: What’s the biggest satisfaction that you get from acting, especially in a movie like this, that is this large?



I mean, the responsibility is not small because you’re carrying a movie costing millions to produce and millions of people will watch it worldwide.



A: You know, when [being] an actor is a complicated profession because you don’t feel that, the satisfaction, immediately and you’re always searching and you’re never confident that you did the right thing, it’s always, you know, working, progress, and always looking for what’s best.



How can we do it even better? And the only time that you feel the satisfaction is when you see the movie cut and you like that, you like what you see, and that’s also a really hard task for actors because we only see the flaws and what we could have done better.



But I think that with this movie, I felt a lot of satisfaction. I was very pleased with the result. Not only because I was, you know, getting paid, but because of the entire package of the message of the movie.



There’s so much action and so much humor and beautiful love story and I really enjoy the movie.