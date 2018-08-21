Poem: BRILLIANCE

“BRILLIANCE” is a poem written by 14-year-old poet and women’s advocate Anya Thakur. She works to empower and uplift communities as founder of GirlUp Dallas, a UN Women organization, and a MetoWe partner with ArtRising, which provides arts enrichment to underprivileged communities and creates diverse programming for South and East Asian women. Hosting education, self-defense, and language and literature classes to empower rural women in Delhi, Mumbai, and Munipur, and humanitarian efforts with Myna Mahila, which empowers women in rural India through health education, her women’s advocacy promotes UN Women’s mission to ensure a fair and equitable future, and she has traveled throughout the United States and India to speak for girl’s education and empowerment.

BRILLIANCE

talent is what you are given, brilliance is what you strive for with dedication.

the language that dances across your tongue and the momentary burst of energy that fuels you to reach for a pen and to trace graceful loops and curves of ink on paper.

but finishing the book, and finding the willingness to carve time and think hard after the spark is gone in the hopes of recapturing it, pages crumpled in frustration, dog-eared for a later you make sure will come, and calluses worn onto your hands is what matters.

to wear the silk dress and the teardrop earrings and drip with glitter and glamour is what matters in the moment.

to sit down and wear the cat-hair shirt and the oversized slippers and to look beyond the gauzy veils and shimmery haze is what will last.