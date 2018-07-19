Poem: Laguna Beach Longing

“Laguna Beach Longing” is a poem written by teen activist, artist, and journalist Anya Thakur on embracing yourself fully, celebrating art, abundance and artists, taking pride in your memories and heritage, and a reflection upon nostalgic longing for the California coast and beaches of Orange County, a place of natural beauty, diversity and inspiration.

Laguna Beach longing



Laguna Beach, I’m longing for



highways that fade to sandy sidewalks



and sunlight pouring down like golden rain



in metallic hues of bronze and copper



on skin softened by seabreeze and saltwater



waves edged with lace-fine foam



and artists who capture it all



hanging above time-worn leather or galleries with auras of glass prisms and silver chrome



vignettes of gas stations and traffic and crowded oceanside scenes



suspended in time



a sugar cone heaped with lemony gelato made salty sweet with Johnny Rocket’s fries



a girl’s chlorine-bleached butternut macadamia hair dripping in coconut oils and pure light



saturated pastel skies raked with spiderwebbing branches and stormed through with eucalyptus leaves



she’s artlessly hanging of trees and becomes breathless smiles and bruised knees



and one of those artists is brushing gold on plexiglass



and she stands, coral pink flecked palms and sea salt caramel swells and chocolate-coated fleshy masses



I’m longing for



her



ultraviolet in her eyes, prickling light in her words, laguna beach whirls



an empath, a cotton candy coma, and a heart attack



and i’m chasing her through the waves, knee-deep in tangled strands of seaweed and cold water



as she smiles, and pauses to look back



laguna beach, I am her



what I’ve been longing for

