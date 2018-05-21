Poem: Mother’s Voice

‘Mother’s Voice’ is a Scholastic Art and Writing Awards 2018 Gold Medal winner and nationally recognized poem written on heritage, heartache and embracing your history, inspired by my journey as the daughter of immigrants and a first generation Indian American.

mother’s voice

her back has a permanent downward dip to it and her voice hitches on the new sounds

she doesn’t know how to give voice to

she’s bent over fields of mustard plant and sugarcane and straining to right herself

skin burnished by sun and wind

kaleidoscopic green eyes that are at once frigid – a glacial wonder with auroral hues – but with warmth buried underneath the surface

rose red fingertips stroking my hands

and she spreads her sun-baked hands to frame the stars and dares me to dream

yet when I speak,

a pidgin-like amalgamation of mandarin and hindi spills out of my mouth

yellow, acidic bile drips from my lips

as I am forced to apologize for the words my family gifted me

one day I’m tainted and I tell her, ‘I sought absolution in the curve of your smile’

as I crave her smile

tears coursing down my face in crisscrossing, salty sweet rivulets

she

turns her nose to the sky

sinks down breathlessly, the white cotton skirt of her dress spread out like wilted petals

when she returns to me

all I can think of is

blind stargazers – lilies who make their homes in the mud and astronomers within the shuttered planetarium windows

she’s

perfect, but not for me, not for me

don’t let me be the one to break her

heat flowers across my scalp and pools in my abdomen and

her face is thrown into sharp relief by the lamp and I momentarily blanche as she screws up her eyes in concentration and traces the letters in the space hovering between us

elegant mandarin in her soft, lilting voice; it’s rejected

later I’m

running my fingers through

the bundles of fireworm orange threads on the edges of her dupatta, which cling to my blisters

I’m harder, firmer – my voice is monsoon clouds, thick with emotion wanting to pour out

it’s not the benign delicacy I’m told it should be

now it’s my weapon, wrenched out of my chest and ringing out in quells and crescendos

and it’s because

she – my mother – flushes a deep, torrid red when they squint at her

skin silky and fragile with the outlines of bones I did not know existed and peppered with freckles accumulated so slowly I never noticed until now

I’m free now, unashamed

laughter straining and bubbling out from me in parts that come alive after disuse

the girl in me that’s six licking the ice cream running down my wrist, gleeful and carefree

and it’s because

she built me a mountain

just so I could walk across the dirt

but this time I help lift her up to the sun-drenched peaks, icecaps receding as beams of light form a crown at its crest

snow turning to shimmering slush

she’s my hurricane now, raging and destructive, but also my salvation, bullets of rain beating down and ending the drought

you’re listening as I tell you this

orange-peel curls and copper ringlets bouncing around your face as your fingers dance around the nape of my neck, braiding my hair into dusky plaits

glass diyas are casting pink and blue hued auras on your face and your irises reflect the tinted light

I’m never going to sleep tonight

there are

flakes of silver

dusted over a diamond-sliced kaju barfi

she presses into my palm

“so where are you from?” you ask

thick, viscous honey bursts into my mouth

“I’m from my mother.”

I’m twining a thread of her cotton dress between my fingers

smudging black kajol into stormclouds around her eyes

brushing a sunset-red tikka onto her forehead sticky with sweat

clasping her atta-packed hands

my native tongue takes flight and hunger stirs in my underbelly

silence is my adversary