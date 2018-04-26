Q&A: Actress Kaya Scodelario on ‘Pirates’ and Playing Complicated Women

It’s hard to picture Kaya Scodelario, the outsider.

At 26, she is a world-renowned actress, burgeoning producer, and a pirating pioneer. Playing Carina Smyth, the science-minded and complex heroine of “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” the latest installment in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, she hopes that “maybe there’s a 14-year-old girl out there somewhere that will watch this and think, ‘Astronomy might be cool — maybe I’ll look into that,’ that’s wonderful on a movie of this scale.”

But she wasn’t always so outspoken, bold, and willing to stand in the spotlight. She’s endured tremendous hardships in finding her identity in Hollywood.

“I was incredibly shy and insecure as a child; I was bullied, I was dyslexic, I had an immigrant single parent; I was the opposite of that kind of ideal, cool girl thing,” Scodelario said.

Her journey mirrors that of Carina Smyth in some ways, who is an outcast and literal outsider for her love of science, accused of witchcraft and misunderstood when in actuality she is ahead of her time, and whom Scodelario describes as “completely from the other side of the tracks. She’s a survivor, she’s independent, she doesn’t wear these fancy clothes and she’s uncomfortable in all of that. That, for me, was quite easy to tap into.”

After a week of Disneyland excursions and celebrations to launch the film, Scodelario retreats to her exclusive hotel, emerging in a casual T-shirt and jeans despite the grandeur she is amidst.

Her warmth and openness is apparent at first glance, and as is her wry humor as we sit down together and she remains incredibly down-to-earth despite being at the helm of a slew of Hollywood blockbusters and now the female lead of the inordinately successful ‘Pirates’ franchise.

Q: Your character Carina (Carina Smyth, female protagonist of ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’) is absolutely ahead of her time.



What was fun about playing her for today’s audiences and how do you think they’ll relate to her?



A: I think they’re going to love it. I think they’re going to really relate to seeing a young woman who’s so determined, who is so progressive, and so interesting, and she fits into the world perfectly as she doesn’t understand a lot of it.



She doesn’t believe in ghosts and she’s a woman of science. And she gets quite a shock.



Q: Very true. All right, how do you think Karina fits into this story? She has very progressive ideals for her time and interests in astronomy and science, but is accused of being a witch because of it.



And in this realm of fantasy with no holds barred, her thinking is certainly the most grounded in reality so she acts as sort of a gateway for the viewer.



A: I think she is a good levity because she doesn’t believe in the fantasy. She doesn’t believe in ghosts. She thinks the Pirates are quite silly.



She’s definitely the most intelligent person in the room and she needs Jack’ Sparrow’s help.



And she’s going to have to learn to work with him.



Q: Absolutely. All right then, could you describe the experience of working on such a big-budget production for the first time?



Pirates of the Caribbean is created on a monumental scale and staggering production value.



A: I think having such a big budget really helps us build the world. The detail is incredible. We had a day where we had 500 extras.



And you know, there were dogs that were extras and cats were extras and children and real fruit.



And they really just build that detail up so you can believe the world. And it helps you as an actor to really get into it when you have a physical world to work in.



Q: That’s incredible! The work truly shows and is palpable in the final product after witnessing the teaser.



I want to know about the ships and what the authenticity and detail they’ve brought to your performance is. Full-scale ships were built especially for this franchise, definitely more impressive than the average prop.



What was it like knowing all this was just a backdrop for your performance?



A: Well, I was very surprised. I didn’t think that they would build a full-scale ship and they really did.



In this car park in the middle of Australia, we had the – it was there.



And you know, you walk along it and the stairs are all detailed. And the wood work is incredible. And the sails, and the bow and stand – all of it works.



And so to have those to actually play with and to get to know…helps a lot



Q: How was it working with your two directors, Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning?



Was the setup and getting the right outtakes for such emotionally and visually complex shots difficult at times?



A: Yes, but they have a really good system.



You know, they have – between them, the Joachim (Joachim Rønning, Norwegian film director) will focus more on the technicalities of the frame [and] the camera movements [while] Espen (Espen Sandberg, film director and advertising producer) will work with the performance.



And then he will talk to us about the emotion of the scene and the dialogue and things like that. So they have a good system and they can work together. And they can also focus on separate things.



Well, they look at nice men to work with.



Q: You and Brenton Thwaites work closely together on this film as co-stars.

What was it like and how did you help each other navigate yourselves through this crazy pirate world?



A: Well, it was wonderful to have someone else that was new to it because there’d be these moments we were on set with all these great actors.



And all these things are happening and I could turn around to him and go, “this is crazy.”



And he’d say, “yeah, I know.” And it felt like home. It felt like, well, I had a little buddy that I could talk to and I could feel at home



What can audiences expect from this movie? Now, you can expect a lot of adventure, a lot o

f comedy, and some great fantasy and a really cool villain.



Q: Very cool, the audience is definitely awaiting this one.



And if you could use one word to describe this film, what would the word be and why?



A: It would be wet because there’s a lot of ocean and I love sea stuff.

And it will make sense once you see it.