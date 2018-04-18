Q&A: Breakout star Auli’i Cravalho on being the voice of ‘Moana’ and Polynesian culture

Auli’i Cravalho is living the teenage dream. A Hawaiian native cast as the voice actress of Disney’s first Polynesian heroine in the animated film ‘Moana,’ she’s now a rising high school junior who’s booked a role as one of the most recognizable characters, a rare debut in such a global showcase, in the latest lineup of princesses, talking animals, and adventurers, this one paying homage to the richness of island and Polynesian culture and championing the heroine’s independence.

Cravalho is much cherished for giving voice to the gutsy and strong-willed chief’s daughter, and having grown up singing and hearing about Dwayne Johnson and myths about island deity Maui, she immediately related to the character and her story, and her irrepressible charm and vocal chops impressed producer Osnat Shurer.

Born in Kohala on the island of Hawaii, she lives with her mother in Mililani, on the island of Oahu. Hair coursing down her shoulders in chocolatey waves, a yellow ilima (“It’s the flower of Oahu,” she says when I compliment it) tucked behind her ear and a necklace of wooden beads draped around her neck, Cravalho remains close to her Hawaiian roots.

And previously a sophomore when working on the film, she’s no stranger to teenage life (“I love biology and school, but as a teen I’m trying to figure it all out and I still get nervous for interviews,” Cravalho tells me), but also takes us inside global superstardom, the making of ‘Moana,’ and being a breakout star, now part of the cast of NBC’s Rise.

What follows below is an edited and condensed version of my one-on-one, exclusive interview with Auli’i Cravalho.

Anya Thakur: What do you think of your character in the movie, “Moana”? Can you relate to her, being a teen as well, on a journey of self-discovery and trying to find her identity while navigating this difficult voyage where her island and people are at stake?



Auli’i Cravalho: My character is Moana in the movie, “Moana,” and she’s absolutely amazing. I think, as a teen, I totally understand where she’s coming from, like her journey where she’s trying to figure out who she is and please her father or the people on her island.



So I understand that kind of battle of going out on a journey to figure out who you are and I love being able to play a character of whom I relate with so much.



Anya Thakur: The relationship between Moana and Maui is a rocky one at the start. How has Maui, being a true demigod, influenced your life and culture? Have you heard stories about him and is the movie true to that?



What do you think of their relationship, as both Maui and Moana try to find their way amidst this journey?



Auli’i Cravalho: While the relationship between Maui and Moana is, maybe, throughout half of the journey of a little rough waters [sic] between the two, Maui is a demigod in the movie and sort of in real life.



I’ve grown up learning and hearing about Maui stories, the myths and the legends, and he’s been a big part of my life. And he is one of us as well throughout her journey so it’s interesting, the relationship, and together they’re both trying to figure out who they are.



Maui has kind of just lost his way and Moana is just in the place as a teenager trying to figure out who she is. So throughout their journey they’re both helping Moana and helping her people and saving her island and saving wayfinding but also helping themselves in a way that they may not have known at first.

Anya Thakur: So in the film, a special artifact is stolen away, and Moana and Maui have to sail across the sea to restore the heart of Te Fiti. And does the heart being removed and angering Te Fiti trigger a chain of adverse effects on the island? Do you feel it’s Maui’s responsibility to restore what he disrupted originally?



Auli’i Cravalho: The special artifact is the heart of Te Fiti and it is a stone that was stolen away from Te Fiti, the mother island, so when it is stolen it’s just a whole bad, whole bad bunch of things. And Maui is the main person that caused that so he’s really the one that got us in this trouble. He’s the one who’s supposed to put it back.



Anya Thakur: What qualities does the ocean see in Moana when it chooses her that she herself could not see at the time? And why is this specific moment in her childhood, when she cannot truly understand the significance, when it recognizes these signs?



Auli’i Cravalho: The first time Moana really went to the ocean is when the heart of Te Fiti was revealed to her, which is at a really young age.



And the way that happens is Moana saves an innocent little turtle and instead of getting this beautiful shell that would probably make her happy for a few minutes, she chooses to spend a good amount of time just willingly over this little turtle and protecting it from these birds.



And so the ocean, of whom is a character in this film, sees that and realizes that one is someone very special and so decides to give her the heart to restore the balance of just between nature and man.



Anya Thakur: Have you heard about Dwayne Johnson throughout your life, as he’s an incredibly prominent Polynesian star? What was it like to work with him?



Auli’i Cravalho: I have heard about Dwayne Johnson for all of my life. I grew up in Hawaii so he’s a big guy in real life and he’s definitely big still in the community.



There are so many conversations that go on just in daily life where it’s, like, if we think of someone who’s taken what life threw them and made it into the sweetest lemonade, that would be Dwayne Johnson. I couldn’t think of anyone who’s more larger-than-life and just loves life more than Dwayne Johnson.



Anya Thakur: As Temuera Morrison plays your father in Moana and is a father in real life, how does it add more depth and emotion to his part? Knowing him personally and after meeting him, can you feel what he is doing as this character?



Auli’i Cravalho: I think Tim just brings such a beautiful father figure to it because he does play my father.



But the fact that he also is a father, the emotion that he holds behind his voice is that, “Yes, Moana, you may want to wayfind and you might want to go on to the ocean. I understand that, but you need to realize what’s right in front of you. You were my only daughter.”



And all of that is just, I can totally feel it in his voice and I’ve met him, so I’m able to really see just how much he knows about his culture. He’s very, you know, so much. So to to be able to meet him and to really feel what he was feeling in this movie is, it just, from here through the roof.



Anya Thakur: You were able to work with Ron Clements and John Musker, who’ve created classics. What was the experience of working with them like?



And how did you get into character as Moana, being the same age as her and coming from a similar cultural background already? Have you done anything similar to this before and how did you deal with nerves?



Auli’i Cravalho: Ron Clements and John Musker, I think if you know your Disney trivia then you’ll know that they’re big names. They’ve created classics and I am so blessed to be able to work with them. They’re amazing, absolutely amazing.



I kind of felt like for me to get into this character, I didn’t really have to. I was born and raised in Hawaii, on the Big Island of Hawaii, so country gal. I love the island and I love the ocean and I’m deeply rooted to my culture.



So as far as that goes I was kind of set, but I’ve never done anything like this. I did back at plays and I sang in the choir, but aside from that, this this would be my first real role, which is a pretty good first real role if I do say. So to have them be at every one of my recordings and for them to say, “just relax, being you is enough,” that was so comforting and I love them.

Anya Thakur: What do you feel is the significance of Moana’s journey and wayfinding, it being a part of Polynesian culture? Do you feel the movie spotlighted or paid homage to the culture that it drew inspiration from?



Will viewers walk away with a growing appreciation of Polynesian culture, as in will the film be a learning experience and help broaden their horizons?



Auli’i Cravalho: Moana’s journey and story is very important because in real life, we almost lost wayfinding, or navigating by the stars.



So the fact that this movie also touches upon that and the fact that it was it wasn’t created because of this, but it was created to shine a light on it and the fact that I come from this culture, it feels so good.



And it’s a story that others will then learn and they’ll learn more about the Polynesian culture.