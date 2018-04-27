Q&A with Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu, the leading lady who’s played some of the strongest and most interesting females on television, as well as an Asian-American actress and film director, is working to ensure that those two statements are never a non-sequitur, and that Asians on screen aren’t seen as the exception, defined by their body of work rather than heritage.

Among female character archetypes and categories, from the queen bee to the girl next door, Liu imagines she would fall into “she kicks butt.” From the acidic and abrasive Ling Woo on “Ally McBeal” to perceptive and bright Joan Watson on “Elementary,” Liu’s never been attracted to portraying stock characters.

”She has helped counter the image of Asian women as these ‘shrinking, geisha girl flowers,”’ writes Anne Kim, managing editor of the Asian-American lifestyle magazine Audrey.

An Emmy Award nominated actress, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for over a decade, Seoul International Drama Award for Best Actress winner for her portrayal of Joan Watson in Elementary, and now a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series recipient, Liu joins me behind the scenes of the SAG Awards Red Carpet.

Born in Jackson Heights, Queens, Liu, the daughter of working-class Chinese immigrants, looks back on afternoons glued to her television. She had always dreamed of acting, but it was a rarity to see herself represented on screen.

”There’s something transcendent about being an actress,” she said. ”It’s a community of misfits to join when I didn’t fit in at the time.”



In the University of Michigan, she auditioned for a minor role in the school’s production of ”Alice in Wonderland” and waltzed away with the lead, a life-changing moment.



”I had allowed myself to believe that I wasn’t ever going to be important enough or good enough or right enough, color-wise,” Liu said. ”I thought that I had to be Caucasian to ever see the light of day. Earning that role made me realize that in a weird way, I was being racist toward myself. I had been thinking so small.”

She’s certainly come far since then. Dressed down from her dark, shimmering silk and chiffon dress on the red carpet, now in a black blazer, indigo top, and cropped jeans, Liu breezes in and hugs me warmly, as she leads me into a conference room decorated with bright lights, high-hanging bronze chandeliers, and plush velvet carpets, pausing to grab goodies (“Always keep snacks on hand,” she laughs, handing me a cupcake) from the pristine kitchen.

“Beyond just wanting to talk with you, I want you to know the impact of telling these stories as you’re starting out as a journalist,” Liu said. “You’re the reason we want to keep growing this. It’s because our stories resonate with the public and inspire young girls like you and help them see themselves.”

For girls like me, Liu is emblematic of excellence in cinema and a trailblazer making room for a new generation of change-makers and warriors to see themselves on screen. I discussed her roles, life on set, and playing such diverse characters with the warrior and boss lady herself.

Q: What does receiving this distinguished award and this recognition of your work mean to you as an actress and to your peers in the industry?



How do you feel to be here today and to have been nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards?



A: I think it’s a little, you know, it’s wonderful that people are taking notice of a valid appeal and that our peers have nominated us again.



I think that’s it’s just an amazing feeling. It’s a really hot [sic], the highest honor you can have.



Q: What is the gap between the spheres of movie and television? With new forms of media and entertainers being able to transition from one to the other, has it shaken up the industry a bit?



For example, the production speeds of movies and television series vary drastically such as the amount of content produced because of the differences in the mediums.



What has this transition been like for you? Have your previous roles in film made the jump more natural?



A: It seems to me that the gap between the movie world and just television world is getting smaller.



You can jump from one to another. I think, just, I think the film world is a little bit slower in terms of how many pages they do a day.



And the television roles, you do six pages a day as opposed to one-eighth of a page.



But for me it hasn’t, I never really thought of it as being a difficult transition. And I think the fact that I have done film in the past, some smaller roles maybe, has made it easier for me.



But it really doesn’t seem like that big of a jump.



Q: You have been cast into such a diverse array of characters. What would you say is one of the challenges of your roles?



A: It’s difficult to combine being sexy and intelligent.