Vanity Fair’s Radhika Jones, the New Editor-in-Chief, On its Next Chapter

For Radhika Jones, media is power. And as she assumes the mantle of the new Editor-in-Chief of Vanity Fair, she situates herself at the helm of a media titan and publication seen by millions of Americans daily.



As the former editorial director for the books department of The New York Times, deputy managing editor of TIME, and managing editor of The Paris Review, she has certainly built a name for herself in the publishing sphere and shown the capabilities and expertise she hopes to bring to Vanity Fair.



Jones discusses the innovation, ambition and vision it took to get to the top. After all, Jones is Vanity Fair’s first woman editor since Women in the World conference host Tina Brown and the first Indian American woman to hold such a position, serving as the magazine’s fifth editor in one of the most prestigious jobs in magazine publishing, giving her an invaluable insight into the inner workings of the world of glossies and digital media.

“I think the idea of innovation is a constant,” Jones said of the TIME 100 Tech Leaders. “It’s about creativity. It’s about ambition. It’s about a vision for the world and what you want it to be.”

New forms of media are shifting the focus online and influencers continue to find new ways to grow and adapt to thrive in the age of technology.



“We have a lot of digital influencers and superstars and as traditional print media shifts to digital, and that’s an indication of where everybody lives these days,” Jones said in the interview. “They live on their smartphones. They live online. They live in a digital space.”

She discusses who she sees as a game-changer and the trends that are becoming visible and apparent.

“I think about someone like Kevin Systrom from Instagram or Perry Chen from Kickstarter,” Jones said in the TIME video. “I mean, these things didn’t exist a few years ago. If there’s an overall trend, I would say it’s about breaking down barriers that used to exist between a consumer and a company.”