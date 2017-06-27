Sarah Kim
Los Angeles High School of the Arts

The Ktown Night Market kicks off the summer with two nights of extravagance

June 27, 2017

Koreatown is now home to people of several ethnicities and backgrounds, but it was originally created as a haven for Koreans in America to feel surrounded by their lifestyle.

The Ktown Night Market, held at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools on June 16 and 17, brought the community together to celebrate Korea’s distinct culture.

According to the Ktown Night Market’s Instagram account, which has amassed more than 21,000 followers, the event is advertised as an outdoor marketplace for food, clothing and other good that are popular in Koreatown. There were also games, special celebrity appearances and interactive activities such as the dunk contests held on both days.

Unlike the more famous Los Angeles Korean Festival that has been held at Seoul International Park in October for the past 43 years, the Ktown Night Market was created solely for the teens and young adults of Koreatown.

If you didn’t have a chance to attend this year, make sure to check it out next summer and enjoy the photos below taken on the second night.

fullsizerender The Ktown Night Market kicks off the summer with two nights of extravagance
It seemed like the real-life hunger games with hundreds of people fighting to get in line for the few food stands. // Sarah Kim
img 6970 The Ktown Night Market kicks off the summer with two nights of extravagance
Typical American fair food along with Korean, Mexican, and other countries’ food were sold for raised prices. // Sarah Kim
img 6960 The Ktown Night Market kicks off the summer with two nights of extravagance
The floor was filled with an abundance of games. // Sarah Kim
fullsizerender 9 The Ktown Night Market kicks off the summer with two nights of extravagance
Stuffed toys were available as prizes, but the games cost $3-5 per round. // Sarah Kim
img 6974 The Ktown Night Market kicks off the summer with two nights of extravagance
Trump support was not noticeably prominent at this event. Hats, jackets, T-shirts and shoes from popular streetwear brands were for sale. // Sarah Kim
fullsizerender 5 The Ktown Night Market kicks off the summer with two nights of extravagance
Miscellaneous products that were not food or apparel could also be found in small tents, like this Japanese makeup tent. // Sarah Kim
img 6996 2 The Ktown Night Market kicks off the summer with two nights of extravagance
A large tent area provides a place for people to rest, eat, and watch performances. // Sarah Kim
img 6982 The Ktown Night Market kicks off the summer with two nights of extravagance
The stage gained more attention as the night went on. Famous artists like BeWhy and DJ B performed after 9 p.m. causing tension between teenagers and their parents. // Sarah Kim

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s