The Ktown Night Market kicks off the summer with two nights of extravagance

Koreatown is now home to people of several ethnicities and backgrounds, but it was originally created as a haven for Koreans in America to feel surrounded by their lifestyle.

The Ktown Night Market, held at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools on June 16 and 17, brought the community together to celebrate Korea’s distinct culture.

According to the Ktown Night Market’s Instagram account, which has amassed more than 21,000 followers, the event is advertised as an outdoor marketplace for food, clothing and other good that are popular in Koreatown. There were also games, special celebrity appearances and interactive activities such as the dunk contests held on both days.

Unlike the more famous Los Angeles Korean Festival that has been held at Seoul International Park in October for the past 43 years, the Ktown Night Market was created solely for the teens and young adults of Koreatown.

If you didn’t have a chance to attend this year, make sure to check it out next summer and enjoy the photos below taken on the second night.