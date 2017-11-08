Yes, I am a girl. And I love it

In today’s society, people tend to automatically think that being called a girl is a bad thing. As feminism is becoming a more popular topic, the negative parts of being a female are being highlighted. But what about the positives?

I didn’t ask to be victimized because of my gender, and neither did the majority of females in our generation. I would be afraid for my daughter if she was born in 2017, because she would grow up hearing that her life would be better if she was male. Is this what we want our children to learn? That they should not love one of the largest parts of their identities?

I don’t like to call myself a feminist, for this umbrella term is creating a stereotype for people who have opposing opinions and beliefs. When someone hears the word “feminist,” they assume that it is a label for someone who wants a woman to be seen as “good” as a man. But that could not be farther from the truth.

According to Merriam-Webster, the word feminism means “the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes.” Simply put, feminists want a woman to be treated the same way a man would. So why is that so hard for people to grasp?

I don’t think it is realistic for a female to be as “good” as a male, and I believe it is unfair as well. Women are naturally better at certain things than men and men are better at other things than women. Physical, psychological, and emotional factors naturally create this separation. If females feel pressured to live up to what males do best, we will never feel happy with who we are.

We do not all align with the labels assigned to our gender, but we should not feel forced to lean either way. Yes, I am a girl. Yes, my must-have item for emergencies is my pink lip gloss. But I also know how to use a power tool without male guidance.

People act like life as a female is the worst thing on the planet, but I love being a girl. Most people think twice before attacking a girl, I am given more leniency when I make mistakes and I can often get discounts at stores in exchange for flashing the cashier a pout. I don’t even want to think about what I would do without my overflowing collection of heels or the emergency gossip sessions in the bathroom with my friends.

Of course there are times when I wish I was not involuntarily judged for my appearance or criticized for not being “feminine” enough, but I am sure that my male counterparts experience these feelings as well.

I also admit that it is unfortunate that we are more vulnerable and are seen as easy targets when walking at night alone, but isn’t that worth all of the extra fun we get to have because we are female?

Being a girl is not as bad as it sometimes can seem, and I hope that people can see that. What I wish for the future is equal pay for both genders, more opportunities for girls and a safer community for females. But I would never want to change my gender.