Things I learned in my high school year

On a boring Saturday during the summer, I came across a YouTube video called “Eleven things i learned in my junior year of high school” by Kaito Ran. Inspired by the video I decided to share my perspective along with other classmates, and friends in my high school.

12 Things I learned in my senior year of high school — Mary

1. Don’t Procrastinate.

2. Senioritis is real if you make it real.

3. Being in a relationship is not important during high school.

4. Peer pressure is hard.

5. If you don’t feel comfortable, don’t do it.

6. Go with your gut.

7. Don’t underestimate the people around you.

8. Your SAT score does not define you and your qualities.

9. Take advantage of educational opportunities.

10. Love yourself.

11. Talk to someone when you’re having a hard time.

12. Save money for senior activities if possible.

12 Things I learned in my senior year of high school — Kathiee

1. Don’t give up. When things get hard, breath, it’s okay.

2. Manage your time.

3. Deadlines, always meet them.

4. Dot things right then and there, not prolonging it.

5. Ask for help, even if it’s the smallest thing.

6. Always ask for fee waiver.

7. Do scholarships.

8. Go to the college center often (any place that provides the best information for colleges).

9. Take advantage of every scholarship.

10. Denials and acceptances over power your emotions, so just relax.

11. Community college is okay.

12. Everything will be alright.

11 Things I learned in my junior year of high school — Orvelina

1. It’s okay to make mistakes, but fix them as soon as possible.

2. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

3. Make friends in all of your classes.

4. Be confident.

5. Do all assignments on time.

6. Sleep at least 8 to 9 hours if possible.

7. Have fun! Life is too short.

8. Blaming teachers isn’t going to do much.

9. Be involved/ have school spirit.

10. It’s okay to not have a group of friends.

11. Have all necessary materials.

11 Things I Learned in my junior Year of high school — Seth

1. Don’t worry about missing out on fun times to do what’s important.

2. Focus on yourself and don’t worry about what others think.

3. Do not postpone any work, even the little assignments because they will pile up before you know it.

4. Build healthy relationships with teachers, counselors and school staff.

5. Take advantage of school programs.

6. Try to take advantage of the college ready classes and programs.

7. Always ask for assistance when needed or unsure.

8. Be involved in school activities.

9. Take advantage of still being young.

10. Don’t stress over unnecessary things.

11. Explore who you are, be open, and be social.