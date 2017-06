The last time the Olympics were in Los Angeles was back in 1984. Now, LA84 and LA24 is hoping to bring the Games back in 2024. Many previous Olympians are excited to bring back the Olympics, and John Naber is one of them.

An Olympic swimmer who swam in the 1976 Olympics, Naber won four gold and one silver medal. He believes that bringing the games back to Los Angeles would unify the city and serve as a “fabulous memory for anybody who is in any way involved.”