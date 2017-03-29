Satire: Stanford admissions officer fears rejection from dream valedictorian

Stanford University Admissions Chairperson David Fitzpatrick, 39, expressed fears that he would be rejected by his dream valedictorian.

“I sent out really strong emails to my dream valedictorian Jason Xian from Mark Keppel High School. Hopefully he doesn’t flat out reject me,” said the anxious admissions chair.

Fitzpatrick, who only joined the Stanford University admissions committee four years ago, reportedly felt an overwhelming uneasiness that all the hard work he’s done at Stanford would be all for nothing. Pacing back and forth in his office is the stressed out administrator’s only solace in an extremely competitive admissions season.

“Seriously, I spent my four years at Stanford doing everything I could to make this place stand out from all the other fellow world-ranked research institutions. I spent countless hours volunteering at alongside my school’s faculty like grading senior thesis papers from the School of Engineering. I got a killer letter of rec from the dean, Persis Drell, that was sent to Jason through email ad,” said the Stanford admissions executive.

Stanford University, whose faculty and alumni produced over $2.7 trillion in annual revenue, certainly garnered an immensely prestigious reputation over its 126-year history. Despite this, Fitzpatrick feels like he’s not “unique enough or nearly as talented as the folks over at Harvard back east.”

“Oh God, what if Jason finds out that Yale has an endowment $3.01 billion more than Stanford. I mean, jeez, hopefully he at least considers us at that point. What will my parents think of me then?” Fitzpatrick added.

As of press release, Fitzpatrick gave a sigh of release after finding out that Kennedy Prep valedictorian Dylan Lehrman, who earned a 4.88 GPA, confirmed his enrollment at 9:26 A.M. on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick reluctantly told reporters, “This might be a stretch, but if I get rejected from Jason Xian, hopefully that Pulitzer-nominated valedictorian from Calabasas accepts me. But that’s just a thought.”