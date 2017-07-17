Heart of Los Angeles gives youth sports opportunities

As part of their summer camp, Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), gives young kids the opportunity to experience different sports in which they may not know of.

At Lafayette park, Head Coach Kristina Wheeler and Athletic Director Bruce Hooks take care of the kids and teach them the various sports that the program offers.

“It’s a half-day camp, so we give them the chance to get out the house so they’re not just sitting around playing video games all the time,” said Wheeler.

HOLA makes sure that parents know where their kids are at so they do not have to worry about their kids being in danger.

“I’ve been working for Heart of Los Angeles for over 11 years now, and I enjoy every moment of it,” said Hooks.