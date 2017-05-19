A collaborative arts program: ‘Return to Roots: A Modern Performance of Traditional Guitar’

Recently, the Orange County School of the Arts debuted a collaborative arts program between the Film and Television Conservatory and the Guitar Conservatory.

At OCSA, students audition into one of the 20 conservatories the school offers.

During the academic day, classes are organized in the same manner as most traditional schools; afterwards, during the conservatory hours of the day, students are split into their conservatory groups. The Film and Television conservatory is in the School of Fine and Media Arts; the Guitar Conservatory is part of the School of Music.

The performance is called “Return to Roots: A Modern Performance of Traditional Guitar.” This is a collaboration between the Orange County School of the Arts Film and Television conservatory and the Guitar conservatory.

For the Film and Television Live TV Production Conservatory class, students from the Film and Television Conservatory collaborated with the Guitar Conservatory to film their spring semester guitar show.

Junior Jackson Massey, who is a student in the Film and Television conservatory, described that the event was “live shot and live cut entirely by the junior Film and Television class, from conception to completion. It’s a completely student produced production.”

During the performance, students from the Classical Guitar conservatory, who are from all over Southern California and ages 14-18, showcased their talents by performing multicultural guitar compositions.

The show was on April 29 at the DMS (Dance, Music, and Science Center), which is located at 1010 North Main Street.