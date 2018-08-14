Video: ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ cast talks romance, relationships and representation

Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” is a step in the right direction for so many reasons. Adapted from YA author Jenny Han’s best-selling novel, the movie is the latest installment in Netflix’s Summer of Love, a push for romantic comedies on the heels of “Set It Up’s” success. The teenage flick joins the ranks of projects featuring Asian American leads, including “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Searching.”

Lana Condor (“X-Men,” “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Deadly Class”), Noah Centineo (“The Fosters”), Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), author Jenny Han and director Susan Johnson talk about behind-the-scenes sisterhood, fun times on and off set, relationship advice and Asian American representation in Hollywood.