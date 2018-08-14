Orange County School of the Arts

Video: ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ cast talks romance, relationships and representation

Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” is a step in the right direction for so many reasons. Adapted from YA author Jenny Han’s best-selling novel, the movie is the latest installment in Netflix’s Summer of Love, a push for romantic comedies on the heels of “Set It Up’s” success. The teenage flick joins the ranks of projects featuring Asian American leads, including “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Searching.”

Lana Condor (“X-Men,” “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Deadly Class”), Noah Centineo (“The Fosters”), Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), author Jenny Han and director Susan Johnson talk about behind-the-scenes sisterhood, fun times on and off set, relationship advice and Asian American representation in Hollywood.

 

37956532 1776200725797313 4841180771186114560 o Video: To All The Boys Ive Loved Before cast talks romance, relationships and representation 37992273 1776200809130638 8901438820403118080 o Video: To All The Boys Ive Loved Before cast talks romance, relationships and representation 38120023 1776200849130634 6460341149235150848 o Video: To All The Boys Ive Loved Before cast talks romance, relationships and representation

