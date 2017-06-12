A look inside the Marciano Art Foundation, L.A.’s newest art museum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Founded by Guess co-founders Paul and Maurice Marciano, the Marciano Art Foundation, L.A.’s new contemporary art museum, opened on May 25.

The museum offers a glimpse of the some-1,500 works that the brothers have been collecting since 2006. The Scottish Rite Masonic Temple-turned-contemporary art space boasts an impressive collection featuring the works of El Anatsui, Takashi Murakami, Cindy Sherman and more. Masonic relics that were found at the site are also on display in a separate room.

Jim Shaw: The Wig Museum presents itself as the most notable feature of the museum. With its towering screenprints and lofty cutouts that almost resemble something out of a distorted fairy tale, the exhibition requests to be attended to with both curiosity and slight apprehension. Shaw appropriately displays his craft in a variety of mediums– painting, drawing, sculpture, installation– as he explores elements of Freemasonry and pop culture while injecting social commentary.

The unique collection that blends more widely known names with newer ones alike makes for a worthwhile visit. Whether it be the architecture, history or art, there is something magical in the museum for everyone– even for those who find it difficult to appreciate contemporary art.

Admission is free and you can reserve tickets for your visit here.