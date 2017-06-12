Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

A look inside the Marciano Art Foundation, L.A.’s newest art museum

June 12, 2017

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Founded by Guess co-founders Paul and Maurice Marciano, the Marciano Art Foundation, L.A.’s new contemporary art museum, opened on May 25.

The museum offers a glimpse of the some-1,500 works that the brothers have been collecting since 2006. The Scottish Rite Masonic Temple-turned-contemporary art space boasts an impressive collection featuring the works of El Anatsui, Takashi Murakami, Cindy Sherman and more. Masonic relics that were found at the site are also on display in a separate room.

Jim Shaw: The Wig Museum presents itself as the most notable feature of the museum. With its towering screenprints and lofty cutouts that almost resemble something out of a distorted fairy tale, the exhibition requests to be attended to with both curiosity and slight apprehension. Shaw appropriately displays his craft in a variety of mediums– painting, drawing, sculpture, installation– as he explores elements of Freemasonry and pop culture while injecting social commentary.

The unique collection that blends more widely known names with newer ones alike makes for a worthwhile visit. Whether it be the architecture, history or art, there is something magical in the museum for everyone– even for those who find it difficult to appreciate contemporary art.

Admission is free and you can reserve tickets for your visit here.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s