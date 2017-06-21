The barrier in my blood

As I sat in the squeaky desk chair of that all-too-familiar townhouse and listened to my frail grandmother mutter, “I am going to die soon, and I couldn’t even speak to you in this lifetime,” I was hit with something that has been hovering in my mind ever since I could remember.

There my grandmother was, at 82 years old, and there I was, almost 17, realizing that my “Dadi” and I have never truly had a real conversation. Most of what I know about her, her life, and her values are messages sent from my father, or pieces of her strained English that I have been able to pick up. But the realness of the situation is what made me most sad, and is what forced me to face my reality: for almost 17 years, I have been unable to fully communicate with my grandmother because of our language and cultural barrier. This truth haunts me wherever I go.

At 10 years old, watching the Bollywood movie “Kal Ho Naa Ho” on the TV with my mother, I realized that I could not understand most of what the actors were saying. From that moment, I begged my parents to speak Urdu to me, crying that I had to understand what the infamous Sharukh Khan was saying.

After pleading for weeks, I eventually gave up, defeated and disillusioned. Yet the issue wasn’t my inability to understand Bollywood stars’ dramaticized love scenes, it was that I couldn’t understand that part of myself.

As a person of color in America, it hasn’t always been easy to navigate my roots and culture with western society. From straightening my thick, curly hair everyday for two years to avoid several curious fingers through my locks, derisive comments, and glares of scrutinization, my hair is only now healing from years of neglect. From years of feeling ashamed of my brown tinted skin color, religion of Islam, native food like biryani and korma, cultural aspects such as mehndi, and more, I grew up to be confused between who I was– my cultural identity and native roots– and who I felt like I should be and had been molded into because of westernization.

I felt, and continue to feel, torn between where I belong and where I actually am. When I ask my parents why they rarely spoke Urdu to me as a child, they respond, “We didn’t want you to grow up with an accent.” I walk away with a sigh of defeat, as if having an accent is more important than having a piece of myself, my ancestors, and as my Dadi says, “my motherland.” I know it could not have been easy for my parents, who both immigrated here to give my siblings and me a better life, and to raise three children in Southern California while trying to keep their culture alive.

As I approach 17 today, I reflect on my parent’s struggle, and all the times I, my siblings, and many people of color, have felt estranged, discriminated against, lost between cultural and western identity, fetishized, and hurt for a part of themselves that felt gone. With my hair, long, curly, and growing, and my melanin glowing, I now focus on navigating my culture and roots through my life as a South Asian American.

As I sit on that ancient chair, listening to the venerable words of my grandmother, I hope to communicate the few words I have learned in Urdu to her. Although the barrier between us is strong, I can still close my last memories with her with words of reassurance in our unspoken, blood-bound bond: “Main tum se pyar karta hun”– I love you.