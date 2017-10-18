Apply for the Jack Kent Cooke college scholarship

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, a leading scholarship organization, is reminding every high school senior that the scholarship application period is open! The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is especially interested in students from California who are in need of financial assistance and who are high achieving students in their respective schools.

Last year, ten of the 80 accepted Cooke scholars came from California. Cooke College Scholars receive up to $40,000 per year for up to four years. This amounts to $160,000, and yet does not begin to consider the additional support services.

Cooke scholars receive college planning support, continuous advising throughout college, the possibility to receive internship stipends, and network opportunities.

These benefits, however, do not come easily. Jack Kent Cooke is one of the most competitive scholarships in the nation. In the last application cycle, the Foundation received over 10,000 preliminary inquiries and 2,476 full applications for solely 80 scholarships.

According to the Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship’s media kit, the average grade point average of their scholars was a 3.88 out of 4.0. In addition, 94% of the admitted scholars went to a highly competitive university or college in the United States.

Current Cooke scholar Odysseus says that the program to him is, “not just about the money, it’s about the connections you can make. It makes the experience so much easier for your education, for the pursuit of your passions, and your life. It’s like the perfect organization to be a part of.”

If you’re interested in becoming part of this organization, or for more information about how to apply, visit http://www.jkcf.org/scholarship-programs/college-scholarship/