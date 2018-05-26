Chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team pray outside Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
Reseda High School

Opinion: Why the #NeverAgain Movement Isn’t Going Away Any Time Soon

For many of them, May 18 will be known as one of the most tragic days that ever changed their lives — we must remember this day as another reason why we can never give up on #NeverAgain. Tragedy after tragedy, our national leaders offer “thoughts and prayers” when what we truly need is action and policy.

Texas does not require background checks on private sales. Texas does not have a Red Flag Law. Texas does not require gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms. Texas does not regulate the open carry of long guns. This needs to change.

As long as the NRA remains a powerful interest group, students must rise to the occasion to counter the great influence wielded by the gun lobbyists. As Newton’s law, for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction.

The #MarchForOurLives movement is now our chance to speak out against the NRA and the gun lobbyists who are willing to put profits over children, in a poorly masked veil of liberty and individual rights. However, our education has empowered us to reject false dichotomies such as those presented by the NRA.

The Second Amendment and common sense gun laws can coexist and it’s up to those of who will soon be able to vote, to ensure that our voices are heard. It’s up to us to say #NeverAgain.

Until gun control is addressed as a national issue, until action and policy are offered as a solution, the #NeverAgain movement will not go away anytime soon.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s