Rim of the World High School

Giving kids the chance to dream with Irena Keller of Start School Later

June 16, 2017

In today’s episode I talk with Dr. Irena Keller, who has a PhD in Change, Development, and Plasticity from University of California, Berkeley.  She is the leader of Start School Later’s California Chapter and an active supporter of California Senator Anthony Portantino’s Start School Later Bill. We discuss the science of sleep, the benefits of later start times, and the progress of the bill in the California Legislature.

Sign the MoveOn Petition to help get the Start School Later Bill to the Governor’s Desk. You can also like Start School Later on Facebook.

