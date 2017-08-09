Politics and policy, an interview with the editor-in-chief of the Cornell Policy Review (Pt. 2)

Listen to episode 14

In this second part of my interview with Arpit Chaturvedi, editor-in-chief of the Cornell Policy Review, we continue our discussion with an analysis of the policy process. Arpit gives us a sneak peak into the arguments presented in his book, “Our Egalitarian Universe?“ We also learn more about the Cabrera Research Lab, where Arpit works as an associate, and how it uses systems thinking to help solve problems around the world.

In addition, we discuss Arpit’s plans after he graduates from the Cornell Institute for Public Affairs and what advice he has for people looking to get more involved with policy.

Stay tuned for more episodes, and be sure to check out the first part of our conversation.

Arpit discusses one of his favorite articles he’s written, this one for the South Asian Journal on scheduled castes. The article examines the arguments for and against affirmative action in India for members of scheduled castes.

In addition, Arpit tells about his book, “Our Egalitarian Universe?” Here we learn about his model for dissipating intergroup conflicts, which Arpit calls the three C’s model: Contact, Common Goals, and Common Identities.

His model demonstrates how policy makers and researchers use systems thinking in their work. This method is heavily used at the Cabrera Research Lab, where Arpit is an Associate. Arpit’s experience there has influenced the way he runs the Cornell Policy Review, in that he utilizes the systems approach. For example, to assure the publication remains well-informed, objective, and insightful they use another three C’s: Contribute, Cultivate, and Convey.

We wrap up the conversation with a thought-provoking idea: governments should not be a monopoly of the people, nor a separate entity, but should be of the people.

