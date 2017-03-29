Seniors Renee Ashley de Guzman and Melissa Gomez celebrate a successful walk.
St. Joseph High School

Homeboy Industries 5K run/walk

March 29, 2017

On Oct. 22, 2016, Saint Joseph and St. John Bosco high schools teamed up for this year’s 5K run/walk.  It took place on the streets of downtown Los Angeles in Chinatown near Homeboy Industries.

This was the first year that we went with our brother school. Unfortunately, we were not the largest team this year. However, we placed second biggest with 131 people on our team. TV station CBS was the largest team.

All of us who attended had a great experience participating in this event. We enjoyed the booths with merchandise and fun activities. At the end of the run/walk, there was a huge raffle where everyone could win cool prizes.

Back in September, Father Boyle came to visit our school to speak with us. He made a reference to our team last school year, where we were the largest team. That became our inspiration this year.

All in all, the 5K was a great experience and we look forward to participating in it again next year. Even Mr. Liu, Bosco’s Christian Service Program Coordinator, looks forward to doing the 5K run/walk again next year!

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s