Homeboy Industries 5K run/walk

On Oct. 22, 2016, Saint Joseph and St. John Bosco high schools teamed up for this year’s 5K run/walk. It took place on the streets of downtown Los Angeles in Chinatown near Homeboy Industries.

This was the first year that we went with our brother school. Unfortunately, we were not the largest team this year. However, we placed second biggest with 131 people on our team. TV station CBS was the largest team.

All of us who attended had a great experience participating in this event. We enjoyed the booths with merchandise and fun activities. At the end of the run/walk, there was a huge raffle where everyone could win cool prizes.

Back in September, Father Boyle came to visit our school to speak with us. He made a reference to our team last school year, where we were the largest team. That became our inspiration this year.

All in all, the 5K was a great experience and we look forward to participating in it again next year. Even Mr. Liu, Bosco’s Christian Service Program Coordinator, looks forward to doing the 5K run/walk again next year!