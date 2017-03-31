Which college best fits you?

On Oct. 3, 2016, Saint Joseph and St. John Bosco high schools came together for the 2016 College Fair, which took place in the Flynn Center at St. John Bosco.

On entering the gym, there were many tables and banners with information from the different schools. Fifty colleges and universities were invited, such as UC Irvine, UCLA, Seton Hall University, Drexel University, Loyola Marymount University, and the U.S. Naval Academy, among others. All of the representatives of the colleges and universities were very friendly, enthusiastic, and easy to talk with.

These annual college fairs are very important, especially since going to college after high school is everyone’s goal. It is recommended to begin the college search process early on. That way, we can see our options and fit our aspirations into the college admission requirements.

Overall, the College Fair was successful, and it proved to be another event where we, together, with our brothers from St. John Bosco, can look forward to attending every year to enrich our college preparations.