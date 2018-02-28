Saint Joseph High School

Women in Black history

Whenever I think of Black History Month or see articles and various other media about the month, it tends to focus on MLK, Malcolm X, Rosa Parks and other various males and females.

Since I go to an all-girls school, I wanted to focus solely on black women’s accomplishments and prominent black female figures. This displays black womens’ ‘firsts’.

Michelle Obama, Shirley Chisholm, Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, Hattie McDaniel, and Josephine Baker. These women paved the way for black women and I wanted to celebrate their achievements in my art.

Women in Black history

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s