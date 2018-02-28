Women in Black history

Whenever I think of Black History Month or see articles and various other media about the month, it tends to focus on MLK, Malcolm X, Rosa Parks and other various males and females.

Since I go to an all-girls school, I wanted to focus solely on black women’s accomplishments and prominent black female figures. This displays black womens’ ‘firsts’.

Michelle Obama, Shirley Chisholm, Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, Hattie McDaniel, and Josephine Baker. These women paved the way for black women and I wanted to celebrate their achievements in my art.