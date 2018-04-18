The truth about Autism — National Autism Awareness Month

April is National Autism Awareness Month and April 2 was World Autism Awareness Day. The United States federal government recognizes the month of April as National Autism Awareness Month in order to educate the public about Autism Spectrum Disorders and certain issues within this special and unique community.

Personally, April has always been a special month for me because it is a time where I have the ability to show my colors more than ever. There is no secret that people with Autism are sometimes discriminated against by ignorant individuals. This has certainly gotten better over the years, but there is definitely room for change! That is one of the three main reasons why I started my blog: to educate, advocate, and inspire.

So, here is a list of some things that you can do this month to contribute to National Autism Awareness Month (part of a list published by The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia):

1. Raise awareness about autism through social media

Post about Autism through social media

Share inspirational quotes from people on the spectrum

Email a guest blog request to an Autism blog, charity, or other organization

2. Join an Autism Awareness campaign at your school or workplace

Post flyers around the school or the office

Make a club that promotes awareness

If comfortable, share your story

3. Thank the teachers or therapists who have made a difference in the life of a child with ASD

Let them know how much they mean to you in person or through a letter

Give a small gift that means something to them

Just remember to say “thank you”

4. Make a donation

Donate to a nonprofit Autism charity

Donate to an Autism blog

Volunteer your time at an Autism charity

5. Wear an Autism Awareness ribbon or pin

Wear a visible pin or ribbon to show your support

When someone asks about it, take the time to educate

Be an advocate for those who cannot be one themselves

6. Learn something new about Autism

If you are a college student, take a class

Attend an Autism-related conference

Read a blog post written by any Autism blogger

7. Read A Book Related To Autism

“Thinking In Pictures” by Dr. Temple Grandin

“Uniquely Human: A Different Way Of Seeing Autism” by Dr. Barry Prizant and Thomas Fields-Meyer

“Look Me In The Eye” by John Elder Robison

8. Attend An Autism Awareness Event In The Community