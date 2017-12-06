As tensions towards immigration rise, it’s more than important to view future, past, and present immigrants as human beings with their own aspirations. Immigration is constantly viewed as a personal benefit to Americans, and in doing so, their own goals and dreams are erased. Immigration is more than having field workers harvest the summer fruit. Immigration is more than having the housekeeping lady come in at seven in the morning, to prepare the house for a soiree. Immigration is more than having the lawn kept clean cut. Immigrants are the backbone of many aspects of society. They come from the vivid culture of their lands and bring new lifestyles to enrich American society. My own parents had their own dreams before fleeing from Mexico. My mom was supposed to be an accountant at a state bank and my father was supposed to be a university professor. These dreams have been long gone since they came to the United States nearly three decades ago. Yet they have striven to be more than the average stereotypical immigrants. Immigration isn’t stealing jobs or abusing tax money, but it’s about coming to the United States to live out a dream that couldn’t flourish in their own home country, but could be more than they ever thought possible in a new home.