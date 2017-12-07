Being an immigrant myself I feel as if I am not allowed to fail. As any typical teenager, I get fed up with school and want to drop everything at that exact moment. However, I am not a typical teenager; I am one of the many undocumented immigrants who know failure is not an option. It is a constant voice in the back of my head screaming “you do not have the privilege to fail, you were not born here”. Failing means falling further behind than I already am in this country. It pushes me to work twice as hard as everyone else in order to be on an equal playing field. The need to succeed is a natural human desire, yet for immigrants, our success is beyond the money and the glam. It is the way we present ourselves to the world and prove we are just not another number in the statistics or into the category of “rapist” and “criminals”.It drains and exhausts us, immigrants because we are the backbone of this nation, however, we are classified as lazy. On a positive outlook, it has made me a more ambitious and determined person because I work twice as hard and will never stop hustling.

