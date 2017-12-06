Immigration is a controversial issue that many people have a strong opinion about but never consider all that they have accomplished. Immigrating to a new country and starting new is not the easiest but like anyone else, the goal they have is to become someone better. Besides the fact that no one is born knowing everything immigrants take the risk to do any job that will bring money or any opportunity despite all the risk. One generation after the other starts to grow making two or more worlds collide together as one making a whole new generation in a completely new country. As we look back at our ancestors who immigrated we feel inspired to accomplish new goals and make them as proud as they made us. The future is in our hands and immigrants are welcomed but we don’t ever acknowledge how multiple immigrants start small businesses helping out the economy. There’s a difference in the quality of living between the two countries. Maybe it’s impossible for the U.S. to accept as many immigrants as we wished they did, but we are getting closer to a better opportunity for all those who truly want it. The more we give back to our people the more they will return it.

