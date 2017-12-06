Many immigrants have to face the horrible reality of most low income communities here in the United States. The reality is that drugs are everywhere and nothing more than a cakewalk to obtain. For that reason, many immigrants that come to this country suffer from drug abuse and end up on paths in their lives that lead to a not so driven future. At any school here in the Valley, there is so many places one can obtain drugs. Drug problems among immigrants has not only made its way into the homes of immigrants, but as well as the schools these immigrants are going to. The reason behind their use of drugs varies from many different reasons. The reasons start from doing it because their friends are doing it or to make them forget about all the issues and insecurities they have. The drugs become an addiction and an escape from the daily challenges and stresses these immigrants face. We need to spread more awareness to these issues and the actual costs of using these drugs. Such as, the physical risks and mental risks that they are taking when these drugs in their systems. By helping students understand the true gravity of the situation I feel we can begin to make a change for immigrant communities.

