Q&A with South East’s Artist of the Month, Jazmin Hernandez

Q: How did you develop your passion for art?

A: My dad is an artist. He’s a graphic designer. I’ve always admired my dad and he’s the one that got me into it.

Q: What aspect of your dad’s work got you interested in art?

A: Overall, it was just creating stuff from your brain that interested me.



Q: How did you first start? What was your first interaction with art?

A: My dad was there to teach me when I first started. I drew these two mountain lions, or jaguars, or something, and they were stalking a goat. It was weird. I still have it, I think.

Q: You mention your dad a lot. What is it like to have a family that encourages you to pursue a career in a field that is not considered “safe”?

A: Both of my parents are really supportive. They believe that in life – cause you only have one life, obviously – so you should go after what makes you happy, and not necessarily the money. It would be nice to have cushion, but I think, in the end, things are not going to be worth anything. It’s the memories that count.

Q: What would be your backup if you couldn’t make art work?

A: Something involving animals, or real estate. I like those shows where they flip houses.

Q: What kind of things do you like to draw?

A: Recently, I’ve been drawing more people, but I used to draw a lot of animals and environments.

Q: What has art given back to you?

A: I guess I look at things a lot more different now because I used to be very close-minded. Everyone has different styles, like in the real world, too, so it helps me understand different points of view even if I don’t agree with them. There might be a style I don’t like in art, and the same goes for in real life, like punk rocks styles.

Q: What else has been inspirational?

A: I motivate myself, and looking at other good art.

Q: What’s your end goal?

A: I would like to work at Blizzard [Entertainment], but I do want to just be happy with what I’m doing in life. I don’t want to be one of those people who wakes up for work and feels miserable, like “ugh.”

Q: Why Blizzard?

A: I remember my dad did work for them for a few years and he would tell me stories of the campus. It’s super huge and they have different workspaces. You can take time off – like a whole day – to go play or do anything you want. I’ve played the Diablo series, Overwatch, WoW (World of Warcraft) and the variety in character design was nice.

Q: Is there anything else that you’d like to say? Something you wish I would’ve asked you?

A: Just do whatever makes you happy, really. Be your biggest critic and fan. Just embrace your art and keep going. I think it will be worth it in the end.

– Luis Valente