SCPGA and LA84 Foundation swing for the future

A serene July morning at East Covina’s Charter Oak High School united the SCPGA Foundation, LA84 Foundation and Friends of Golf in celebration of the PGA’s Clubs For Youth Program. Clubs were given out to nine Charter Oak golfers, grinning ear to ear.

The program impacts lady high school golfers in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Bernardino, and Riverside through the distribution of 100 sets of women’s clubs. According to recent studies, 70% of high school girls are competing with secondhand, borderline serviceable equipment for practices and competition. An additional 44% of girls are borrowing or sharing equipment for practices and competition.

Generous contributions from the LA84 Foundation, Friends of Golf, and other individuals afforded SCPGA the opportunity to purchase the initial order of 100 sets.

“We plan to distribute the 100 sets across the 28 schools in the CIF-Southern Section,” Foundation Manager Matt Gilson said.

First ordered on June 12 and received on June 23, SCPGA has since received a total of 145 clubs requests. The SCPGA Foundation has partnered with Wilson Staff to purchase 200+ sets of clubs by the end of 2018.

To spread the word about SCPGA, current PGA/LPGA tour members Brendan Steele and Lizette Salas are official spokes persons for the program.