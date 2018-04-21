South East Swim begins their season winning

The swim team has started their season with a clean record, 2-0. The season started March 7 when they defeated Legacy High School. More recently, the swim team went up against Roosevelt High School and won.

Diana Garcia, a senior in Technology and Media Magnet, believes she is prepared to continue this momentum as the varsity season progresses. Garcia did plenty of running during the winter to strengthen her legs.

“Running during the winter helped me stay fit and prepare for the season,” Garcia said.

Javier Carranza, a senior, in Business, Innovation, and Leadership small school, has prepared himself during his offseason. Carranza says he ran a lot during his offseason and joined a swim related sport to stay active.

“I joined LA84 at South Gate Park’s water polo, it helped me with my stamina,” Carranza said.

The swim team has the privilege of being provided a school bus from South East high school to South Gate Park’s indoor pool for practice.

“The bus rides to practice give the team time to bond and create good chemistry; we play music all the time and jam out,” said Carranza on team bonding.

Garcia doesn’t doubt her teammates potential.

“I’m confident we can take league because we’re a determined set of individuals,” she said.

Bell High School’s meet is marked on Garcia’s and Carranza’s calendar.

“I’m looking forward to competing with Bell High School because they have good swimmers. I like the competition they bring,” Carranza said.

—by Ivan Martinez