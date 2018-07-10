South East High School

Youth perform after 10 day intensive program at San Pedro Ballet School

, and

San Pedro Ballet School offers the art of dance to interested individuals regardless of their circumstance. The studio is described as a second home for students as they learn different sets from instructors.

Dancers learn ballet, as well as other life lessons such as respect, discipline and commitment.

“San Pedro Ballet is a family place,” said Director Cindy Bradley. “It’s where young people grow up, gain their self confidence, choose their career [and] further their education for the future.”

Romel Frometa, a dance instructor from Columbus, Ohio flew to Los Angeles with the task of choreographing their recent 10 day intensive program.

“I really love doing ballet. I really love dancing,” Frometa said. “At the same time, I’m learning from them about how I can do better as a teacher.”

The sets showcased were variations of the popular ballet “Sleeping Beauty,” ranging from duos to trios to large groups, showcasing dancers from various backgrounds.

With multiple performances crafted year-round, the studio emphasizes one major philosophy: anyone can dance.

