Why NFL players are protesting the National Anthem

Recently, President Trump tweeted his disapproval of NFL players’ protests against the national anthem and stated that NFL owners should get that son of a b—- off the field. This criticism opted various NFL players and coaches to take a kneel during the national anthem and show support for those who felt uncomfortable with current social and political biases.

After various comments made by Trump on Twitter, multiple teams such as the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins kneeled during the anthem.

Seth DeValve, player for the Browns, said,

Other players and coaches decided to stand and link arms as a sign of unity and honor for our country. Teams that linked arms included the Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Clark Hunt, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Chiefs Chairman and CEO, stated, “I believe in honoring the American flag and supporting all of those who sacrifices protect the many freedoms we have in this country, including the right to have differences of opinions.”

Trump continued to bash on the NFL after some of the actions taken by players and tweeted out, “Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!”

He also said that the NFL has “become soft and our country has become soft.”

Regardless of Trump’s remarks, NFL members side with each other strongly under the common belief that they won’t be divided by any pressures. His comments only made them peacefully protest their opinion and stand or kneel together under hopes to better the nation.