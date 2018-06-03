A Lesson on Life: Embracing Time

Time is not on my side. It flies by without a care in the world, leaving me stunned every day’s end.

My senior year has been characterized by nothing else but fleeing time. I have lived in a nonstop 24-hour cycle of waking up, rushing out of the house to get to school on time, sitting through almost 7 hours of school, and getting home after some sort of practice or obligation to do homework all night.

I have missed out on enjoying senior year. I have missed out on simply enjoying moments and have wasted moments on homework when I could have enjoyed moments with the people in my life.

I am afraid of not being able to grasp this fleeing time, this life. But it is on me to not be defined by my here and now, but to rather make my future what I want it to be.

I am going to college this fall, which holds so much promise, experiments, experience, and growth. I am going to live.

It is not time that defines me, but rather what I do to make the most out of it. It is about making purpose for myself. It is about living with intention.

There is always more in each day, but I have to make that ‘more.’ I have to live with hope because only then will I find open doors.

For now, I need to breathe, step back, and be thankful for all I have, because while I have been consumed by stress, I have an amazing life with wonderful people. I cannot let time defeat me. I need to hold it in my hands and run with it.

Everything comes in time — and time takes time. I am not defined by the here and now, but rather what I do to make the most out of my life.

—by Kiley Distelrath