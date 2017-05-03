Ducks sweep Flames in first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs

On April 19, the Ducks faced the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome in Alberta, Canada for the last time of the 2016-2017 season. The Ducks pegged their sweep following a 3-1 win in the fourth game of the series, marking their fifth postseason sweep and third in the first round.

Patrick Eaves and Nate Thompson opened the night with goals just over a minute apart in the first period. Calgary’s starting goaltender, Brian Elliot, was relieved from the game shortly after Eave’s goal and replaced by Chad Johnson.

Just 66 seconds later, Thompson charged Johnson with a sharp rebound aided by Corey Perry and Rickard Rakell. 16:11 into the period marked Anaheim’s first penalty when Eaves was whistled for holding. The call tested John Gibson’s skill, allowing him to redeem his removal from Game 3 with a remarkable save.

With 3:53 remaining in the second period, Sean Monahan scored the lone goal for Calgary while on a power play. The penalty resulted from center and alternate captain, Ryan Kesler, hooking Sam Bennett.

When Flames captain, Mark Giordano, was called for a holding, the Ducks received their first power play of the game. 52 seconds remained in the second period when Alex Chiasson was whistled for a slashing call, resulting in yet another power play for the Ducks.

After intermission, the Flames returned to the third period eager to avoid elimination. Fans attempted to rally their team by standing and chanting boisterously, creating a resurgent undertone in the hopes of a comeback.

Once again, Gibson proved his talented by saving several close shots.

After an icing call and just 2:39 remaining in the game, Anaheim’s head coach, Randy Carlyle, requested a timeout. Calgary followed suit with only 54.2 seconds before the end of regulation and recalled Johnson for an extra man advantage.

The fate of the Flames was sealed when Ducks’ captain, Ryan Getzlaf, scored from center ice into the empty net. The sweep was complete.

In keeping the tradition of playoff ice hockey, both teams lined up at center ice for postgame handshakes and congratulations. The Ducks will play the Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center in the first game of the second round on April 26.

–Audrey Strople

