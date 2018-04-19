Opinion: Women’s March should not support human trafficking website

Backpage was federally shut down after 14 years of activation on April 6.

Backpage, the world’s largest classified ad website, posts nearly 1 million sex ads daily and has historical links to 71 percent of all human trafficking cases. Half of the victims are girls under the age of 17, some as young as 7.

The shutting down of the despicable website, responsible for putting tens of thousands of young women and children through the unthinkable, ought to be a victory for organizations such as Women’s March. According to their official website, Women’s March is “committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.”

Oxford Dictionary defines dignity as “the fact of being given honor and respect by the people,” or a “sense of your own importance and value.”

Sex trafficking and prostitution strips away the dignity of young women and children everywhere. If Women’s March is committed to promoting dignity, they would not support sites which facilitate sex trafficking and prostitution. The shutdown of Backpage is a victory for women’s dignity and respect. But Women’s March does not think so.

On April 7, the official Women’s March twitter account tweeted, “The shutting down of #Backpage is an absolute crisis for sex workers who rely on the site to safely get in touch with clients. Sex workers rights are women’s rights…”