St. Lucy’s Priory High School seniors recognized for Christian service

On March 14, 2017, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez presided over a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, celebrating those who have excelled in Christian service. The Mass honored over 75 seniors from the 51 Catholic high school system of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

Two of the award’s recipients included St. Lucy’s seniors Skye Rummer and Giselle Lacayo for their various volunteer activities in their schools, parishes, and communities.

Having held the positions of treasurer, vice president, and president of the KIWIN’s Club, Rummer is well versed in helping and leading others. She dedicates most of her free time to the club and notes their many service projects, such as tutoring underprivileged children, organizing beach cleanups, and raising awareness for causes like the Thirst Project, Live2Learn, and Stop Hunger Now.

Rummer also helps her parish, St. Louise de Marillac in Covina, by guiding teens in their faith and planning events such as Youth Night, as well as their annual 30 Hour Famine.

Rummer aids the global community by participating in the Global Internship Program for Hands 4 Others, a nonprofit organization striving to provide clean water for those living in developing countries. She utilizes her position to bring awareness to the issue and raise money that will supply wells to impoverished communities.

As well as working to improve the conditions of humans, Rummer also lends a hand to her animal friends as the social media liaison, web designer, and animal care volunteer at an animal sanctuary, Planet Rehab.

“I love volunteering for the simple pleasure of knowing that I have contributed to making an impact in the community and on someone’s life through service,” said Rummer when asked why she volunteers.

Aside from being ASB’s 2016-2017 secretary of school spirit and a Regent Ambassador, Lacayo is active at her old school, Saint John the Baptist in Baldwin Park.

Lacayo mentors sixth to eighth grade students in an engineering project called Future City, which aims to encourage interest in the STEM fields by allowing children to dream big about their future and its endless possibilities.

She has also acted as a server at her middle school’s annual fashion show and has aided in set up, as well as running booths for festivals held by the school.

Lacayo notes that she is devoted to her parish as a mentor for the children’s choir, a member of the Lifeteen Band, and as a part of the Lifeteen Retreat Team. Additionally, she has organized projections and tested microphones for Masses as well as the Christmas Concert.

“I never thought I would find something that I could genuinely enjoy until I stopped doing things for myself and started doing things for others.”

Collectively, Rummer and Lacayo have earned over 500 service hours over the course of their four years at St. Lucy’s.

–Audrey Strople