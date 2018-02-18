Being a conservative Mormon in a liberal, secular school

Being born and raised a Mormon, I have found a rather interesting perspective on secular activities and political beliefs. Partially because of my religion and partially due to my conservative parents, I have found myself leaning right, although I respect many beliefs typically associated with the left.

My family has been an upper middle-class family, although I did not know about this until quite recently. My parents never let me or my siblings know the pricing on anything. Whenever I would ask how much money my father provided as income, their response was, “enough” and they were right. I have never attended a public school in my life nor have I attended a school as liberal as The Meadows.

Now coming to Meadows was a rather interesting experience. My previous school had a fundamental right bias. I do not think this was intended, but the nature of the student body but I think the student body has influenced the administration.

Another big change was the political views. This school claims to be ‘Bipartisan’ but I don’t believe that. There is an inherent bias towards the left. This is compounded by some confrontational liberal students who slander the right. This group was against the founding of the Young Conservatives Club (YCC) at The Meadows because “The YCC supports Trump” and “By supporting Trump they are racists.”

They also said the YCC was anti-feminist. These claims were ridiculous outbursts against conservatism simply based on stereotypes. We encouraged these students to form a Young Liberal Club so that we could hold a debate, but they have yet to form any counterpart club.

At our last student congress meeting, I down-voted an ‘All-Culture Club’ because of its lack of direction and planning. The proposal hadn’t been polled around the school for interest levels. Another member of Student Congress then asked me what club I represented. I told her proudly that I was representing YCC and her response was “Oh. Naturally, the Conservatives are against Race.”

There were teachers overseeing the meeting and nobody said a word. Had I said a similar insulting message to a liberal club, I would’ve been considered alt-right and a bigot for saying something anti-liberalism. Although being a joke, my problem was in the administrations’ blatant ignorance of this stereotypical, demeaning comment of conservatives around the country.

This inherent bias is rooted down to the beginnings of the school, but I do not believe that it is impossible for the fundamental shift to moderacy in an institution as old as this. I worry due to the lack of clashing of ideas, the institution will begin to only have college prospects with a closed-mindedness of the political spectrum. It will stop a lot of political tension in the school, but also destroy our institution’s belief that The Meadows will show you the world, but it is up to the student to pick a side.

Now, I am not saying that we should have a full right bias either. The bystander approach is effective because it allows for a political tension. This tension is what creates debate, and teaches us something we could never learn in a classroom: Who you are, and what you will stand for. This standing up for what you believe in is becoming increasingly unpopular in our world. Many religions including the LDS Church are coming under fire for political beliefs we believe to be morally wrong.

This is happening within our school boundaries. The hoops that the YCC had to jump through simply to be a club were outrageous, meanwhile many other liberally-minded clubs receive a simple vote, no questions asked. This fundamental push against conservatism is what will cause The Meadows to house the radicals such as those at the University of California Berkeley, wreaking havoc and destroying our environment that the administration had worked so hard to create so each student can succeed.