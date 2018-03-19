Gun Control and why it’s necessary

The second amendment of the constitution for the United States of America reads like this: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”. This amendment was ratified in 1791 and as of this year, it has been about 227 years since since this amendment has been ratified. As it has been over two centuries, it is obvious to state that the times have changed. With the changing of time comes the changing of society which, in many cases, should lead to the changing of a law.

There are two main sides to the debate about guns: that guns are capable of killing and should not be as easy to obtain, and that imposing gun control laws goes against the second amendment of the Constitution. Even though gun control may be going against the amendment, there are other factors to be considered in the topic of imposing gun control laws.

To clarify, the second amendment states that all have the right to bear arms. Gun control laws would only make these guns harder to obtain. For example, people with mental disabilities would not be able to obtain guns along with people who are not of a certain age. This would also limit the type of gun that people would be able to purchase; people would be able to buy simple guns for protection but not rifles that are capable of taking multiple lives. Nikolas Cruz, the man who is responsible for the shooting at Parkland High School on February 14th, is only nineteen years old. Why was Cruz able to buy a gun when he is not even allowed to legally buy alcohol?

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 2017 saw 346 mass shootings and 15,580 deaths, 3,235 of which were aged 12-17 and 732 of which were aged 0-11. Along with this, there were 2,023 unintentional shootings in 2017. Over 2000 shootings were unintentional. It can be implied that the people that were responsible for these shootings did not know how to responsibly handle the weapons. 2,023 unintentional shootings are too many shootings that all could have been prevented.

Now that all the information has been laid out, there’s a question that needs to be asked. Since when did guns become more important than lives? Innocent lives, at that. Why should children be afraid to go to school? Why should people be afraid to go out in public? Why should people live in fear or being shot when they leave their houses?

The amount of shootings has affected many people across the United States, especially after the events at Parkland High School. The national school walkout occurred on March 14, 2018. Thousands of students across the United States, including myself, marched out of their schools at around ten a.m for seventeen minutes to honor the seventeen victims of the Parkland shooting. Not only were these students honoring the victims, but they were also protesting against the existing gun laws. The organizers of the walkout used the hashtag #enough to show that students, parents, teachers, and everyone else have had enough of school shootings. The other students at my school and I did not do the walkout as it was intended. Since my school was not a government run school, our effect on the government was not as large as it would have been if we were a public school. Instead, we all went outside and wrote letters to the victims of the Parkland shooting and to our state officials while maintaining the seventeen minutes of silence.

As a student who also has younger brothers in school, I cannot explain the fear I have of anything happening to my brothers or to myself. We should not be afraid to go to school- no one should be. Guns are not more important than lives. They never have and they never will be. It is time to end the mass shootings and to stop giving guns to the wrong people. We demand reform, and we demand it now.