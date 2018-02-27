‘Empty beds and broken hearts’: A poem for Parkland

Books and backpacks
Pencils in pouches
Students in bodybags
No bells only shots ring
No practice, no dinner
Only shooters and sinners
No morning
Only mourners
Early morning prayers on a Wednesday
Bodies don’t get buried till more mourning on a Sunday
No milestones or tassle throws
Only growing roses and tombstones
Rising death tolls and bells that tell of funerals
Empty beds and broken hearts
No hearts beat
No children dance
Post mortem I love yous
I would’ve told you if I had the chance
This is no new news
This is not the first, this is not the last
Too many children killed walking to class
American carnage consoled with carnations
coronations of leaders who think bandaids will protect schools
And heal our nation
Unless ink and compassion flows
Laws pass and guns go
You will lose our vote
So Scott, Martin, Nicholas, and Alyssa,
Aaron, Alaina, Meadow, and Helena,
Jaime, Chris, Luke, and Cara,
Joaquine, Alex, and Gina stay alive
So 17 faces smile
So 17 dream in figures and a crown three teachers
And 14 students graduating in caps and gowns
So 17 sit down and 17 seats fill with the future
When will it be a last breath too many?
When will the candle flames die cuz students don’t
When will we quit drowning in
Our own sorrow
Our own blood
And gasp for air
Grasp change
And pass laws
Be kind to others
And show that we care
We are almost there
For every candle every night a torch burns everyday and burns bright
Allowing us to photograph the darkness
So we can grasp the light
When the sun sets
Tunnel light into the future
And bury hate with the past
So students aren’t targets
And theres no shooters to shoot
Dreams to nightmares
Schools to memorials
Times like these seem a long ways from the American dream
No Comments