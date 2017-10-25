Ford and Vice partner to host exclusive screening of ‘The Third Industrial Revolution’

Live from ArcLight Hollywood, the Ford Motor Company collaborated with VICE Impact to host an exclusive screening of Jeremy Rifkin’s new film, “The Third Industrial Revolution.” Mike Tinskey, Ford’s Global Director of Vehicle Electrification and Infrastructure, and Eddy Moretti, Director of “The Third Industrial Revolution” and VICE Chief Creative Officer, held a panel prior to the film’s screening to discuss the next era of sustainability and mobility solutions.

The film, based off Rifkin’s 2011 novel, discusses how lateral power is transforming energy, the economy and the world. HS Insider interviewed both Tinskey and Moretti to discuss their personal work, the significance of “The Third Industrial Revolution” as well as advice they have for young people viewing the film.

“Ford is really fascinated with how we can move people from point A to point B using the least amount of energy,” Tinskey said. He also spoke about advice for young people looking to achieve success, stating, “if you can combine what you do for fun into work, you’ll have found something not many people are lucky enough to do.”

Moretti, referring to the film, said, “it’s really about restarting the global economy from a sustainable point of view, looking long-term at a future that is about transitioning over the next 40 to 50 years. It also discusses a platform for the next 100 to 200 years, which is a platform that is fueled by renewable energy, no fossil fuels or nuclear, based on digital communication which is by and large already here.”